One woman killed, two firefighters injured in Hanover Park house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors helped two children escape a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on Thornwood Street.

Responding firefighters found heavy fire and discovered a woman who had died inside.

The two children were safe outside with neighbors.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but are expected to be OK.