One woman killed, two firefighters injured in Hanover Park house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors helped two children escape a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon. 

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on Thornwood Street. 

Responding firefighters found heavy fire and discovered a woman who had died inside. 

The two children were safe outside with neighbors. 

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but are expected to be OK. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 9:05 PM

