Hammond man charged with firing gun, hitting CPD officer with pickup truck to appear in court

A Hammond, Indiana, man charged with firing a gun during a brawl and hitting a Chicago police officer with a pickup truck is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Carlos Sanchez-Roa, 28, had his hearing rescheduled after he was unable to appear in court last Monday.

Police said that when officers attempted to question Sanchez-Roa about a shooting near Belmont and Central, he drove his truck at the officers, hitting one. In response, officers fired their weapons at the truck.

Officers later found the truck in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue, a few blocks away, where Sanchez-Roa, who the officers' gunfire had hit, was on the ground near the vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.  

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It's unclear if and when Sanchez-Roa was released from the hospital.

CBS News Chicago will provide updates as they become available. 

