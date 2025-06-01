Man charged with hitting police officer with pickup truck on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was facing multiple felony charges Sunday night after police said he hit a Chicago police officer with a truck in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The man was shot and wounded by Chicago police in the incident.

Carlos Sanchez-Roa, 28, of Hammond, Indiana, was charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called for a battery in progress and shots fired outside a business near Belmont and Central avenues.

An employee told officers that during a large fight, someone had fired a gun and directed them to the person, a 28-year-old man, who was getting into a red pickup truck.

As officers approached on foot and ordered the man out of the vehicle. He refused and accelerated the vehicle in their direction, hitting an officer, police said. The officers then fired their weapons at the truck as it continued to leave the scene.

Responding officers found the truck in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue a few blocks away, where the man, who had been hit by the officers' gunfire, was on the ground near the vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was arrested and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police said a weapon was recovered from inside the truck.

Police said Sanchez-Roa was due in court for a detention hearing on Monday.