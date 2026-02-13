Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens injured, 1 critically, after being hit by car in Hammond, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday night. 

Hammond police said around 5:30 p.m., two teens were crossing 169th Street when they were hit by a car driving through a green traffic signal. 

Police said a teen girl, around 15 years old, was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition. The other teen, also around 15 years old, was also taken to a Chicago hospital and is being treated in the ICU. 

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accident and no charges have been filed. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue