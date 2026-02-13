2 teens injured, 1 critically, after being hit by car in Hammond, Indiana

Two were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday night.

Hammond police said around 5:30 p.m., two teens were crossing 169th Street when they were hit by a car driving through a green traffic signal.

Police said a teen girl, around 15 years old, was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition. The other teen, also around 15 years old, was also taken to a Chicago hospital and is being treated in the ICU.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accident and no charges have been filed.