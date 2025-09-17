Hammond, Indiana, man faces charges for possessing child pornography

A man was arrested, accused of possessing child pornography while being in contact with a young boy on multiple social media apps.

Rogelio Herrera Jr., 22 of Hammond, was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police on an outstanding warrant issued by the Porter County Sheriff's Department, stemming from an investigation that began in California.

According to state police, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office received a report that an unknown person had been communicating with an 11-year-old boy through various social media apps.

The child was determined to be safe, and no physical contact was ever made, state police said.

After multiple search warrants and subpoenas were issued, seven devices were examined—revealing communications that originated in Indiana. The case was then transferred to the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

A forensic examination revealed multiple files containing child sexual abuse materials.



Herrera was arrested during a traffic stop and transported to the Porter County Jail. He faces four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

No further information was released.