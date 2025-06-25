Watch CBS News
Explosion causes significant damage to factory in Hammond, Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago

An explosion caused significant damage Tuesday night at a factory in Hammond, Indiana.

Around 10 p.m., Hammond firefighters responded to an explosion at Silgan Containers Corporation, which manufactures metal cans, at 165th Street and Osborn Avenue.

Investigators said the explosion seemed to come from a process at the facility that burns off "volatile organic compounds."

The explosion caused significant damage to the factory, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

