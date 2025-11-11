"Hamilton" to return to Chicago for limited engagement

The Tony Award-winning favorite "Hamilton" is returning to Chicago for a limited engagement.

The hip-hop-driven musical, now on national tour, will be staged at the CIBC Theatre, formerly the Shubert, at 18 W. Monroe St. downtown. It will run from Wednesday, March 4, to Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday with a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets. They will cost a minimum of $40, and will top out at $183 for premium seats.

Presale is already in progress. Tickets can be purchased through Broadway in Chicago.

"Hamilton" was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton

The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and became an immediate sensation. It received a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards and took home 11, including "Best Musical." It also received a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A filmed version of the musical featuring most of the original cast was released on Disney+ in 2020.