Producers of "Hamilton" giving away free tickets through city-wide scavenger hunt

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The musical "Hamilton" is coming back to Chicago next month.

Before the cast returns to the stage, producers want to make sure you're not throwing away your shot to see it in person.

They're giving away free tickets through a city-wide scavenger hunt.

Participants will need to download the official Hamilton app, take photos at certain locations with a special Hamilton filter, and post those to social media. You'll then be entered for a chance to win free tickets.

The scavenger hunt ends on Sunday by midnight.  

Hamilton will run at the Nederlander Theater starting Sept. 13.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 11:51 AM

