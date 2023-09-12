Halloween mass shooting survivor frustrated with lack of progress on investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a chaotic scene almost a year ago, a mass shooting on Halloween night on the West Side when 14 members of one family were hurt.

One of the victims was just 3 years old. All these months later, no one has been arrested.

When it happened, family members said the mayor, aldermen, and police leaders promised them action. But now, they're feeling forgotten.

CBS 2 is always investigating, and Jermont Terry spoke to one of those injured, who called the lack of closure disappointing and devastating.

There was no reason or motive known for whoever fired into the crowd. Nearly a year later, one family was still waiting for not just word of an arrest but even a simple update on the investigation.

The scars are still visible for Cherice Patterson.

"I still have two bullets in my leg," she said.

Patterson continues to deal with the physical pain of getting shot.

"We're devastated," she said. "We're still hurt by it."

Patterson is one of the 14 people in her family who gunmen targeted on Halloween night 2022. The family gathered in Lawndale that night for a candlelight vigil for deceased loved ones, yet it ended with children being shot and Pierre Riley being killed.

"Who would be the type of monster to do something like that on Halloween? Block full of kids and women."

Terry: "We're talking and there are sirens going off. Does that trigger you?"

Patterson: "Yeah. I'm always paranoid now, even when I hear the loudest noise. I'm jumping."

There's fear, and something worse.

"I'm just disappointed," she said.

Her disappointment centers around the lack of information and updates on her family's case.

"I haven't heard anything from CPD," Patterson said.

Yet, 24 hours after the West Side mass shooting, city leaders, activists, pastors, and the then-CPD Sup. David Brown rallied.

"You can run, but you cannot hide from the Chicago Police Department," Brown said at the time.

"These guys are doing a pretty good job of hiding," Patterson said.

Patterson can't understand how there's been no new tip, lead, or glimmer of hope as the one-year mark nears, despite all the outcry then.

"How hard is it to reach out to the family and let us know you haven't forgotten about us?" she said. "Let us know you're still out here searching and looking for leads."

Patterson questions why the case is going cold.

"This is a mass shooting," she said. "Why you're not putting the pressure on these people?"

Chicago police said despite not having anyone in custody, they're still investigating the shooting. Despite a $15,000 reward, the family is still waiting for justice.