First Alert Weather: Half and Half Weekend

By Laura Bannon

First Alert Weather: Half sunny, half wet weekend
First Alert Weather: Half sunny, half wet weekend 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing but sunshine today as temperatures rebound back to the 50s. 

CBS News Chicago

High clouds move in late in the day and thicken up overnight. Rain overspreads by daybreak Sunday and lingers for much of the day. 

Some snow may mix at times with no accumulation expected. The biggest impact will be wet roads and strong winds for travelers.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 41

TOMORROW: WINDY & WET HIGH: 43

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:06 AM

