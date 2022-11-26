First Alert Weather: Half and Half Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing but sunshine today as temperatures rebound back to the 50s.

High clouds move in late in the day and thicken up overnight. Rain overspreads by daybreak Sunday and lingers for much of the day.

Some snow may mix at times with no accumulation expected. The biggest impact will be wet roads and strong winds for travelers.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 41

TOMORROW: WINDY & WET HIGH: 43

