Habitat for Humanity operates many ReStore locations in Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend to check out the Chicago Auto Show before it drives out of town Monday night.

Foot traffic from car lovers at McCormick Place means a big boost for some charities, including Habitat for Humanity, which works across the globe with a vision of giving everyone a decent place to live.

"We focus on helping people who wouldn't normally qualify for a mortgage become homeowners," said Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity CEO Sarah Brachle Wagner.

One way to support the mission is by operating what they call the ReStore – selling resale home goods through donations.

"This is a nice way to keep things out of landfills, and it also provides us with a steady source of income," Wagner said. "The inventory changes every day, like every thrift store; but generally there are always furniture, building supplies, there are cabinets, there are appliances. It's kind of a carnival coming in, not knowing what you're going to find."

There are currently 10 ReStores in the Chicago area, with an 11th scheduled to open in April.

Designer Joey Koop is a frequent shopper, giving older furniture new life.

"I love the fact that all the products that they get here are all donated," Koop said. "It's great for the communities, and a wonderful service they provide."

There are plenty of ways to help Habitat for Humanity besides shopping in one of their ReStore locations. The organization is always looking for volunteers. For more information go to habitatchicago.org.