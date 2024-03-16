Gusty winds with increasing clouds in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This St. Patrick's Day weekend brings wind gusts and... flurries?
Gusty winds today as a front crosses our area by early afternoon. Southwest winds this morning become northwesterly and gust to 40 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day.
Chilly on the other side of the front for St. Patrick's Day with highs in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with a good coverage of clouds.
TODAY:
TURNING CLOUDY WITH GUSTY WINDS. HIGH 56.
TONIGHT:
SLOW CLEARING. LOW 32.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY:
CLOUDY & CHILLY WITH STRAY FLURRIES. HIGH 39.