Gusty winds with increasing clouds in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Gusty winds, highs in the 50s with increasing clouds
Gusty winds, highs in the 50s with increasing clouds 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This St. Patrick's Day weekend brings wind gusts and... flurries? 

Gusty winds today as a front crosses our area by early afternoon. Southwest winds this morning become northwesterly and gust to 40 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Chilly on the other side of the front for St. Patrick's Day with highs in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with a good coverage of clouds.

TODAY: 

TURNING CLOUDY WITH GUSTY WINDS. HIGH 56.

TONIGHT: 

SLOW CLEARING. LOW 32.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: 

CLOUDY & CHILLY WITH STRAY FLURRIES. HIGH 39.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 6:47 AM CDT

