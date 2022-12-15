Gurnee man charged with traveling to meet an undercover detective posing as a child

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Gurnee man is facing charges after traveling to meet and engage in sexual acts with an underage girl.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Eddie R. Murillo, 43, Wednesday and charged him with one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of grooming.

Murillo thought he was communicating online with a girl under the age of 15 but was actually conversing with undercover detectives.

The office says that he told 'the child' that he wished to engage in a sexual relationship with her.

After driving to meet with who he thought was the girl, he was arrested by sheriff's detectives upon arrival.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "Our detectives will continue placing an emphasis on proactively investigating those who prey on our children. Parents and guardians, I cannot stress it enough, know what apps your children are using and know who they are talking to on their devices."

Murillo remains held in the Lake County Jail. He is scheduled to appear at a court hearing Thursday.