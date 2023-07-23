3 hurt after gunman fires shots from alley in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and two women are recovering after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.
Police said around 11:28 p.m., a group of individuals were standing on the sidewalk, in the 2100 block of West 54th Place, when an unknown suspect fired shots from the west alley – striking the three victims.
The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 39-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the right thigh and was also taken to U of C in good condition.
The third victim, a woman in her 30s, was shot in the leg and self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
