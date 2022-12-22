Gunman, employee shot during argument, tussle in South Side business

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are injured including the suspect after a shooting inside a South Side business Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 12:18 p.m., a 25-year-old man entered a business, in the 1300 block of East 67th Street, and started arguing with an employee.

When the employee asked the man to leave, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim in the thigh.

The victim and suspect began tussling over the firearm and the suspect was also struck by gunfire in the thigh.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.

Area Detectives are investigating.