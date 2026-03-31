Gunfire shuts down outbound Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side

A shooting investigation led to the brief overnight closure of the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side early Tuesday.

Five shell casings were found on the road, and bullet holes were seen in the side of a vehicle on the outbound Eisenhower (I-290) near Homan Avenue at 1:17 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Following the discovery, all lanes were closed on the outbound Eisenhower beginning at Western Avenue. All lanes reopened at 4:36 a.m.

Illinois State Police said they are looking for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward. Anyone with information should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.