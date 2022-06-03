Gunfire reported on Kennedy Expressway at Addison Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were reportedly fired on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire at 2:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Further information was not available.

Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or has information about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.