Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate after gunfire riddles car near Area 2 Police Headquarters in Pullman

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

One man hurt after shots are fired near Area Two police station
One man hurt after shots are fired near Area Two police station 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting that left a car riddled with bullets in broad daylight Wednesday happened steps from Area Two Police Headquarters in the Pullman neighborhood.

At 11:48 a.m., a 29-year-old man was in his car close to the Calumet (5th) District and Area Two police station, at 727 E. 111th St., when a black Chrysler 300 with three men inside pulled up next to him. At least one person from that car opened fire, police said.

No one was shot, but the man whose car was shot up suffered cuts from broken glass. He declined medical treatment, and no other injuries was reported.

The victim's car was struck several times and a nearby building sustained minor damage. Police said this building was not the police station.

The suspects' vehicle fled eastbound. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 3:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.