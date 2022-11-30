Police investigate after gunfire riddles car near Area 2 Police Headquarters in Pullman

One man hurt after shots are fired near Area Two police station

One man hurt after shots are fired near Area Two police station

One man hurt after shots are fired near Area Two police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting that left a car riddled with bullets in broad daylight Wednesday happened steps from Area Two Police Headquarters in the Pullman neighborhood.

At 11:48 a.m., a 29-year-old man was in his car close to the Calumet (5th) District and Area Two police station, at 727 E. 111th St., when a black Chrysler 300 with three men inside pulled up next to him. At least one person from that car opened fire, police said.

No one was shot, but the man whose car was shot up suffered cuts from broken glass. He declined medical treatment, and no other injuries was reported.

The victim's car was struck several times and a nearby building sustained minor damage. Police said this building was not the police station.

The suspects' vehicle fled eastbound. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.