Man suffers lacerations after vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a car was struck multiple times by gunfire on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the Pullman neighborhood around 11:48 a.m.

Police said a man, 29, was inside his vehicle when a black Chrysler 300 with three unknown men approached and fired shots.

The Chrysler fled the scene heading eastbound, police said.

The victim's vehicle was struck several times and a nearby building also suffered minor damage.

No one was hit by gunfire, but the victim suffered lacerations from broken glass and refused treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.