Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suffers lacerations after vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a car was struck multiple times by gunfire on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East 111th Street in the Pullman neighborhood around 11:48 a.m.

Police said a man, 29, was inside his vehicle when a black Chrysler 300 with three unknown men approached and fired shots.

The Chrysler fled the scene heading eastbound, police said.

The victim's vehicle was struck several times and a nearby building also suffered minor damage.

No one was hit by gunfire, but the victim suffered lacerations from broken glass and refused treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 1:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.