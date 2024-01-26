Gun locks handed out on Chicago's South Side after toddler killed in "accidental" shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Officers and community leaders handed out gun locks in the West Pullman neighborhood days after a 2-year-old boy died in what police are calling an "accidental shooting."

On Tuesday, police were called to a home near in the 11800 block of South of LaSalle Street just after 8 p.m.

A 32-year-old relative told police she heard a loud noise and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. A gun was recovered from the scene. The toddler, identified as Jamal Robindson, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he later died.

Chicago police shared some advice in hopes of preventing another incident like this.

"Keep the gun in a different location. Your ammunition in a different location," Deputy Chief Senora Ben said. "This way, that, no one of a young age could get those weapons and another tragedy will happen like this one or that happened a couple days ago."

Chicago police tell us there are no updates or arrests and that detectives are investigating.