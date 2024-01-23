Toddler shot, critically wounded on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday night.

At 8:18 p.m., police learned the toddler had been shot in the face in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street.

A 32-year-old woman told officers she had heard a loud noise and seen that the boy had been shot.

The toddler was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to the Area 2 detective division, and a gun was recovered, police said.

The investigation continued late Tuesday.