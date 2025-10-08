Person carrying gun arrested at Highland Park High School football game

A person carrying a gun was arrested during a Highland Park High School varsity football game.

According to a letter sent by District 113 Superintendent Dr. Chala Holland, the weapon was detected by the police K9 Weapons Detection Team patrolling the area of Wolters Field.

Holland said the individual, who is a licensed concealed carry permit holder, admitted to carrying the weapon into the game and was removed by law enforcement.

The district confirmed charges are pending.

The district reminded the school community that it's illegal for anyone to carry a firearm on school property. Officials said K9 teams are deployed at high-attendance extracurricular events as part of District 113's "layered approach to security."

School counselors will be available to offer support for students.