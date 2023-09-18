Guinness brewery in Chicago opening on Sept. 28

The long-anticipated Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the West Loop is expected to open on September 28, according to their Instagram account.

The venue at 901 W. Kinzie will not only be pouring classic Guinness stout but also a variety of brews created by Megan Schwarz and Nate Morton. There are about a dozen offerings, ranging from a variety of ales, lagers, and stouts.

The iconic Guinness harp logo hangs above the Chicago taproom. Guinness

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is an experimental arm of the iconic Dublin-based brewhouse. The first U.S. location was launched in Baltimore. The OGB focuses on creating new and innovative beers, along with a full food menu.

A look at the bakery at the West Loop brewery. Guinness

It will also have the company's first-ever bakery.



The company had said in March that it was aiming for a summer opening, but that was delayed until late September.

Guinness released this picture in 2021 when it announced it would open in at this West Loop location in 2023. Hand-out

According to the company's social media, it took a bit longer to renovate the old train depot.

The OGB Chicago also plans to work with Chicago-based coffee company Intelligentsia on developing and implementing its coffee program and will continue its partnership with Baltimore's Cane Collective on developing both beer cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails, according to a news release.