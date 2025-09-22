Group to rally against permanent closure of Chicago's Weiss Memorial Hospital

Doctors, nurses, patients, and community members were set to rally Monday in front of the shuttered Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

They will urge administrators to act before a federal deadline makes the closure permanent.

All inpatient services at Weiss, at 4646 N. Marine Dr., are halted. An explanation posted to the Weiss Memorial Hospital website said a loss of access to Medicare and Medicaid forced the closure.

Resilience Healthcare chief executive officer Dr. Manoj Prasad said in August that only outpatient services would continue, but surgeries and the emergency department have been shut down. The ER doors were locked on Aug. 8.

That sudden shutdown of the emergency room at Weiss drew an outcry about six weeks ago.

Federal surveyors had visited the facility after receiving complaints, and decided to put Weiss' license on hold.

The CBS News Chicago investigators dug into that loss of federal dollars. It turned out Illinois state health inspectors also came to the facility multiple times over the past five years to look into reports of mistreatment and hygiene issues.

Between February 2020 and February 2025, public records show state health inspectors visited Weiss seven times to investigate a variety of complaints. They found multiple failures involving patient care, including misusing physical restraints, not getting patient consent for treatment and not appropriately monitoring patients at risk for suicide.

The head of the hospital addressed those issues last month.

"There was nothing that endangered the life or health of anyone," Prasad said at the time.

Meanwhile, hospital employees are concerned about their own futures.

"I'd have to look for a different job like many of us are, but I mean, there's only so many positions," said ER tech Alaa Alkhati, one of approximately 700 employees affected by the closure.

Hospital leaders can appeal the federal license hold, but their deadline is in two days.

So what is the plan? CBS News Chicago tried to call the number listed on the Weiss Memorial Hospital website, but it rings to a different facility in Oak Park.

The rally on Monday is scheduled for 11 a.m.