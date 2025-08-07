Weiss Hospital could face closure when kicked off Medicare, Medicaid Friday, report says

Weiss Hospital in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood will be removed from the Medicare and Medicaid programs Friday, and a report suggests it could face closure.

The Department of Health and Human Services is removing Weiss from the federal health care programs, saying the hospital failed to meet their standards of care.

A nurse in the hospital's Emergency Department told the Chicago Sun-Times they expect to shut down Friday morning at 7 a.m. They said they were informed of that decision by their supervisor, and also noted no staff schedule has been set beyond Saturday.

CBS News Chicago has leaned more about the exact reasons the hospital was deemed noncompliant with federal rules.

Notably, a July 12 report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not cite the hospital's broken air conditioning as a reason. Rather, the report detailed multiple failures related to nursing care, along with a failure related to pharmaceutical record-keeping.