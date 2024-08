CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves targeted a high-end store in the Gold Coast neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said just after 5:30 a.m., three or four men broke the front glass door of a Prada store at 30 E. Oak St.

The men took the merchandise from inside before fleeing southbound on State Street in a white SUV or pickup truck.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.