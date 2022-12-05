Police searching for group wanted in 14 armed robberies reported across city

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a group of armed robbers went on a spree across several parts of the city.

Police said the suspects pistol whipped three of the victims.

Three were 14 reported robbery locations. The first 10, one after another early Friday morning just before 1 a.m. until 2:10 a.m.

The other four happened early Sunday morning in the span of about 45 minutes.

Victims told police between two and four men robbed them on the sidewalk, then drove off.

We don't have a description of the car.