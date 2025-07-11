Groundbreaking held Friday for first affordable housing focused on Native Americans

First affordable housing focused on Native Americans coming to NW Side

First affordable housing focused on Native Americans coming to NW Side

A groundbreaking event was held on Friday for the first affordable housing project focused on Native Americans.

The Jigzibik, a Potawatomi word meaning "At the River's Edge," will be located at 2901 W. Irving Park.

Funding for the project was issued in March of this year.

According to the Chicago Department of Housing, the building will have 45 units, including 10 studios, 15 one-bedrooms, 10 two-bedrooms, and 10 three-bedroom apartments.

It will also feature a fitness center, a bicycle room, storage areas, an outdoor deck with a garden, and ground-floor office space for local Native American-focused nonprofits.

Officials said the project celebrates Native American culture while filling the need for affordable housing.

It is unclear when the project will be finished.