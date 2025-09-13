Watch CBS News
Ground stop issued at Chicago airports amid thunderstorms

By Kylee Miller,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Strong thunderstorms Saturday in Chicago
Strong thunderstorms Saturday in Chicago 02:31

A ground stop is issued at O'Hare and Midway airports as strong thunderstorms move into the Chicago area. 

The Chicago area is under a level 1 out of 5 for the potential of stronger storms. The area is also under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. 

Downpours leading to flooding and lightning strikes are the main storm threats, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds could also lead to downed branches.

Strong storms are expected through 9 a.m., the NWS reports. 

bc063ae2-90ac-42fd-90a7-dfdd1d4bff57-1.png

Later this afternoon, isolated showers will be left with clearing clouds overnight.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s, and lows will dip into the 60s.

