Griffin Museum of Science and Industry workers' union reaches tentative agreement

Workers at Chicago's Griffin Museum of Science and Industry announced Tuesday that they have reached a tentative agreement for their first union contract.

Employees of the museum had voted in late September to authorize a strike, and had set a strike date of Saturday, Nov. 29. But they reached an agreement after a bargaining session on Tuesday.

About 120 employees at the Griffin MSI formed a union in 2023. The union did not provide details on the contract they agreed upon, but they had been seeking higher wages and benefits.

Union members still must vote to ratify the contract.