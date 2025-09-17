Griffin Museum of Science and Industry workers' union begins strike authorization vote

Two years after forming a union, workers at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry have begun voting on whether to authorize a strike, accusing the museum of refusing to offer them fair pay increases and other benefits.

Museum of Science & Industry Workers United, which represents more than 120 employees at the museum, said the strike authorization vote began on Wednesday, and will continue through the weekend.

The union said museum workers haven't been given raises since 2022, and are often forced to work second jobs or skip meals to help support their families on pay that starts at the city's minimum wage of $16.60 per hour.

Those workers voted to unionize in June 2023, forming the first labor union at the museum.

"Museum management is still refusing to offer the fair wage increases needed to lift workers out of poverty and settle a first union contract," the union said in a statement. "Now MSI union members say enough is enough."

The union said, in addition to refusing fair pay increases, management also refuses to offer improvements in vacation or sick time, holiday pay for part-time employees, premium pay for bilingual employees, or any paid parental leave for workers.

A vote to authorize a strike would not necessarily mean museum workers would walk off the job, but their bargaining team would be empowered to call a strike if they deem it necessary.

CBS News Chicago is reaching out to museum management for comment.