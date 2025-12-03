Griffin Museum of Science and Industry employees vote to approve first union contract

Workers at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry say they have approved their first-ever union labor contract.

The union, which represents 120 MSI workers, said members voted overwhelmingly in support of the new contract after nearly two years of negotiations.

The union said the deal includes increased pay and better benefits.

Some of the mentions in the new contract include an immediate 8% pay increase for every union member, with wages for the lowest-paid workers being raised by 12%. Also, workers will get an annual 3% raise in each of the next two years and time-and-a-half pay for part-time employees.

The vote comes just in time to avoid a planned strike that was intended to take place on Nov. 29.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the museum for comment, but has not heard back yet.