Griffin Museum of Science and Industry to celebrate 200 millionth visitor with Golden Ticket

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry awarding 200 millionth visitor with Golden Ticket

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is celebrating a major milestone, as it prepares to welcome its 200 millionth visitor on Wednesday.

That special guest will receive "Golden Ticket" – a lifetime membership to the museum. The museum also will host hands-on bubble science activities on its front lawn for all of their guests, including an attempt to blow 200 million bubbles.

The landmark 200 millionth guest is expected to arrive Wednesday morning, and will be invited to join a dry ice bubble show and participate in the bubble blowing attempt.

The Museum of Science and Industry first opened in 1933, and is now the largest science museum in the Western Hemisphere.