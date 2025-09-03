Watch CBS News
Local News

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry to celebrate 200 millionth visitor with Golden Ticket

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry awarding 200 millionth visitor with Golden Ticket
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry awarding 200 millionth visitor with Golden Ticket 00:25

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is celebrating a major milestone, as it prepares to welcome its 200 millionth visitor on Wednesday.

That special guest will receive "Golden Ticket" – a lifetime membership to the museum. The museum also will host hands-on bubble science activities on its front lawn for all of their guests, including an attempt to blow 200 million bubbles.

The landmark 200 millionth guest is expected to arrive Wednesday morning, and will be invited to join a dry ice bubble show and participate in the bubble blowing attempt.

The Museum of Science and Industry first opened in 1933, and is now the largest science museum in the Western Hemisphere.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue