Watch CBS News
Local News

Historic Chicago church raises $26,000 to cover gas bill it couldn't afford

By Matt Cramer, Sandy Pudar

/ CBS Chicago

South Side community helps historic Chicago church pay massive gas bill
South Side community helps historic Chicago church pay massive gas bill 00:41

Faced with a gas bill it couldn't afford to pay, a historic church on Chicago's South Side has raised $26,000.

After being forced to close its community space for the winter months when the gas was shut off over a $20,000 bill, Greenstone United Methodist Church, built in 1882 in the Pullman neighborhood, set up a GoFundMe.

In just over a month, thanks to some direct contributions outside of GoFundMe, the church met and exceeded their goal, raising more than $26,000.

The work isn't done after they pay off their gas bill. The church plans to use the extra funds to repair its heating system to prevent any further complications.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.