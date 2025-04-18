Historic Chicago church raises $26,000 to cover gas bill it couldn't afford

Faced with a gas bill it couldn't afford to pay, a historic church on Chicago's South Side has raised $26,000.

After being forced to close its community space for the winter months when the gas was shut off over a $20,000 bill, Greenstone United Methodist Church, built in 1882 in the Pullman neighborhood, set up a GoFundMe.

In just over a month, thanks to some direct contributions outside of GoFundMe, the church met and exceeded their goal, raising more than $26,000.

The work isn't done after they pay off their gas bill. The church plans to use the extra funds to repair its heating system to prevent any further complications.