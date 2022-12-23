Watch CBS News
Green Line service halted between Harlem and Ashland/Lake due to switching problems

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has suspended Green Line train service between the Harlem terminal and the Ashland/Lake station due to track switching problems.

As of around 4:10 p.m., Green Line trains were operating only between the 63rd Street terminals (at Ashland and Cottage Grove) and the Ashland/Lake stop.

Shuttle buses are providing service between Harlem and Ashland/Lake.

The disruption comes as temperatures in Chicago are around -2°, with wind chills of about -25°.

A few other CTA lines also had delays earlier in the day due to track switching problems during the morning rush, including the Blue, Orange, and Brown Lines, but normal service has since resumed on those lines.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

