Extreme cold causing switch problems, delays for CTA and Metra

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The extreme cold and high winds have been causing delays for the CTA and Metra, due to freezing switches and other equipment problems.

The biggest problem for the CTA was a switching problem at Midway, causing major delays for the Orange Line. Shuttle buses are operating between Pulaski and Midway, with trains in both directions running on the same track at Pulaski. Passengers must board all trains on the Midway-bound side of the Orange Line at Pulaski.

The CTA said it also was experiencing switch problems Friday morning at Rosemont on the Blue Line, causing minor delays as of 7 a.m. Switch problems at Barry also were causing minor delays on the Brown Line.

CTA buses also are still being rerouted away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to dangerous driving conditions from the wind and blowing snow.

Metra said switch problems were also causing delays on the Southwest Service, with train #812, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 9 a.m., operating 35 to 40 minutes behind schedule.

On the Metra Electric, inbound and outbound University Park trains could be running 10 to 20 minutes late due to switch problems.

Metra passengers should check the rail service's website for service updates. CTA passengers should check the bus and train trackers to monitor service.