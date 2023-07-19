Watch CBS News
Shooting inside South Side home leaves woman dead, 2 critically hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 32-year-old woman is dead, and two others were critically hurt after a shooting on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m., in the 7600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police say the victim, along with a 53-year-old woman, was inside a home when she got into an argument with a known 34-year-old man.

The man produced a handgun and fired shots – striking both women multiple times in the abdomen. The gunman then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 32-year-old victim was later pronounced dead.

The shooter was also taken to U of C where he remains in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. 

