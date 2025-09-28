First-ever "Great Chicago Bed Race" raises money for families transitioning from homelessness

First ever Great Chicago Bed Race held in West Town

First ever Great Chicago Bed Race held in West Town

First ever Great Chicago Bed Race held in West Town

A race held on the city's West Side on Sunday was perfect for those who just want to stay in bed.

Dozens of people gathered for the first-ever Great Chicago Bed Race in West Town.

Teams of five transformed bed frames into decorated racecars, then competed in a head-to-head 75-yard sprint down Walnut Street.

The event wasn't just good fun but also raised awareness and money for the Chicago Furniture Bank.

"Chicago Furniture Bank provides free furniture to folks experiencing poverty," founder Elle Ullum said. "We furnish 4,000 homes a year. We do that through donated furniture."

Those furnished homes will help families transitioning out of homelessness.

Anyone with, for example, a couch or a kitchen table they're looking to donate can have it picked up. The bank asks for a suggested donation of $100 to $200, depending on the item.

For those who missed the race but still want to help, they can donate at the Chicago Furniture Bank's website.