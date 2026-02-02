Watch CBS News
Teen killed, elderly woman injured in Grayslake car crash

A teenager was killed and an elderly woman was injured in a car crash on Monday afternoon in far north suburban Grayslake.

Police said, around 2:15 p.m., a black Volkswagen was heading east on Washington Street, when it hit a Toyota SUV headed west on Washington and trying to turn south onto Atkinson Road.

The Volkswagen collided with a traffic light pole after the crash.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals. The 19-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center. The 86-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Monday evening.

