Watch CBS News
Local News

Grasshopper Club, Black-owned marijuana dispensary, opens in Logan Square

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Grand opening for Grasshopper Club dispensary
Grand opening for Grasshopper Club dispensary 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grasshopper Club, an independent Black-owned marijuana dispensary in Logan Square, is open for business.

There was a big grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the dispensary Tuesday morning at 2551 N. Milwaukee Av.

The owners have said the dispensary was "created out of a desire to change how people explore cannabis."

"Apart from delivering premium curated products and personalized service, we're committed to building career paths and ownership opportunities within Grasshopper Club to create a more diverse ecosystem in the industry," the company says on its website.

It's one of the first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries to open in Illinois.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.