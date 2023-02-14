Grasshopper Club, Black-owned marijuana dispensary, opens in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grasshopper Club, an independent Black-owned marijuana dispensary in Logan Square, is open for business.

There was a big grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the dispensary Tuesday morning at 2551 N. Milwaukee Av.

The owners have said the dispensary was "created out of a desire to change how people explore cannabis."

"Apart from delivering premium curated products and personalized service, we're committed to building career paths and ownership opportunities within Grasshopper Club to create a more diverse ecosystem in the industry," the company says on its website.

It's one of the first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries to open in Illinois.