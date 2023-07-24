Grand Crossing shooting leaves one dead
A person was shot and killed late Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said, around 11:10 a.m., an unidentified male was shot in the chest and left leg near 78th and State Streets.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not immediately available.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
