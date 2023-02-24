Grand Crossing fire leaves man critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Dobson.

Firefighters rescued a 65-year-old man from the flames. He was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the building, but paramedics were able to revive him and take him to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was caused by careless smoking, and the home where the fire started did not have any working smoke detectors, according to the Chicago Fire Department.