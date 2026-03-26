19 severely neglected dogs rescued from home on South Side of Chicago

Nearly 20 severely neglected dogs were rescued Thursday morning from a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said officers executed a search warrant shortly after 8 a.m. at a home in the 7100 block of South King Drive, and recovered 19 dogs "in varying degrees of severe neglect."

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Chicago Animal Care and Control officials took the dogs to the city's animal shelter for evaluation, and has asked anyone planning to surrender any animals to the city to hold off, if possible, to reduce the demand on the shelter.

"We will continue to accept stray dogs and those in immediate need. This request is only to help us manage space and ensure the best possible outcome for all animals in our care. You can also help by posting found animals on your neighborhood community pages. Many pets are reunited quickly this way and may avoid coming into the shelter during this critical time," the agency said in a statement

The city also has partnered with PAWS Chicago, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, to offer support at the city's animal shelter.