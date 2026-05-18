Graduate student known for runs through Chicago gets to stay in U.S. after visa concerns

A graduate student from Brazil who went viral on social media for his quest to run every street in Chicago will get to stay in the U.S.

Joabe Barbosa was able to secure another training year at Roosevelt University following concerns about his visa status.

A native of Brazil, Barbosa came to the city in 2022 to get his clinical doctorate in psychology at Roosevelt University. Safe to say, Barbosa made himself right at home, embracing the neighborhoods that make Chicago special — all 77 of the city's community areas.

Barbosa made it his mission to see every single mile and run every single block of every single street. He has also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time visiting every 'L' station.

His visa was set to expire at the end of July.

CBS News Chicago caught up with Barbosa after he ran the Life Time Spring Half Marathon on Sunday, while wearing a bee suit.

"The university, as well as everyone in Chicago like had a bunch of DMs, like when everyone heard the news, everyone collectively helped me extend by visa, and I'm able to stay for another year," Barbosa said.

Barbosa's final stretch of his Chicago run is scheduled for June 14. He will run from Oak Street and Michigan Avenue to Buckingham Fountain.