Runners hit Chicago lakefront for Life Time Spring Half Marathon & 5K

Runners took off in downtown Chicago Sunday morning for the Life Time Spring Half Marathon & 5K.

The half marathon began at 7 a.m. Davis Turner, 22, of Chicago, came in first among the men and overall with a chip time of 1:15:21, followed by Zach Maher, 25, of Oak Forest, with a chip time of 1:16:00, and Joosim Song, 35, of Arlington Heights, with a chip time of 1:17:47.

Among the women, the top finisher was Katherine Hessler, 24, of Iowa City, with a chip time of 1:23:40 — she came in 16th overall. Michelle Crisp of Chicago was next with a chip time of 1:24:24, and Amaani Hussain of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, was third with a chip time of 1:24:40.

The 5K began at 7:45 a.m. For the men and overall, the top finisher was Anthony Ott, 31, of Chicago with a chip time of 17:55, followed by Rogelio Alcocer Aponte, 28, of Chicago, with a chip time of 17:58, and Doug Hazell, 30, of London, England, with a chip time of 18:46.

Viktoryia Korka, 30, of Prospect Heights, came in first among the women and fourth overall with a chip time of 18:55. Sheila Magnan, 27, of Chicago, was next at 20:07, followed by Mairead Lavery, 29, of Chicago, at 20:44.

The weather for the occasion was just about perfect for everyone running 13.1 miles on the city's beautiful lakefront.

Daniela and Brenna turned out in matching outfits, and stopped to talk with CBS News Chicago before running. Daniela said it was her first half marathon, while Brenna had run six.

"We were training almost every day," said Daniela. "I ran with Brenna, we did our 10-mile run together — so exciting, and my goal is just to finish, honestly, and to have fun."

Danisha came all the way from Philadelphia, where she runs the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run every year, but missed the lottery this year and decided to come to Chicago instead.

She said her self-motivating speech while running would be, "Focus on the mile I'm in, and just keep swimming. Just keep swimming."

The courses for the race began on Columbus Drive south of Monroe Drive, and predominantly followed the lakefront trail.

At the finish line, the Spring Market Finish Fest in Butler Field in Grant Park featured brunch, live music, an DIY flower station, and a beer garden.

Some downtown streets were closed for the half marathon, including Monroe Drive between DuSable Lake Shore and Columbus drives, which will remain closed until 6 a.m. Two stretches of Columbus Drive were also temporarily closed, but have since reopened. The Randolph exit ramps off DuSable Lake Shore Drive were also affected.