Governors State University union, administration to possibly resume negotiations on Monday

Negotiations could resume at Governors State University on Monday

Negotiations could resume at Governors State University on Monday

Negotiations could resume at Governors State University on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Negotiations between Governors State University faculty and administration could resume on Monday after they fell through again this week.

Union reps say GSU administrators walked away from the table during bargaining sessions Thursday and refused to negotiate over the weekend.

The strike will continue until an agreement is reached.