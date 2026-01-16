Governor Pritzker signs Clean Slate Act

Illinois is giving residents an opportunity to clear their criminal records.

The Governor JB Pritzker signed the Clean Slate Act on Friday.

It will help an estimated 2.2 million Illinois residents get their records automatically sealed. Illinois becomes the 13th state to create an automatic records relief process for individuals with non-violent criminal convictions.

"The Clean Slate Act passed with bipartisan support and with my signature will offer the opportunity for Illinois to create an automatic process to seal the criminal records of those convicted of nonviolent crimes," Pritzker said.

The governor said this act is "opening up opportunities for those reentering society to live productive, healthy, and stable lives."

The Clean Slate Act does not apply to serious crimes like murder, sex offenses, DUI and domestic battery.