Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive.

"There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable."

House Bill 4481 increases the number cameras along expressways and state highways in 22 Illinois counties – including all the counties in the greater Chicago area. The counties are Boone, Bureau, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Morgan, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago.

A separate bill, House Bill 260, allows for expressway cameras on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The effort gives police agencies the ability to use images from the cameras to investigate carjackings and other crimes, detect highway conditions, and facilitate highway safety. It takes effect immediately.

"As concerns about crime remain at the forefront, we must ensure law enforcement has the right tools to keep our communities safe and hold violent offenders accountable," Illinois state Rep. Ann M. Williams (D-Chicago) said in the release. "This bill, which expands the use of camera technology on our roadways, including on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will allow for more effective policing while protecting privacy concerns and civil liberties."

"Expressway cameras are a much-needed tool to combat crime on Jean-Baptiste DuSable Lake Shore Drive," state Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) said in the release. "Protecting our lake front communities and this critical piece of infrastructure is a top priority and am proud to see Governor Pritzker sign this law to expand the expressway camera program."