Gorillaz coming to Tinley Park part of 'The Getaway Tour'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tickets go on sale to see the Gorillaz at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

That's if you have a pre-sale code.

The band is only playing in four cities for their 'The Getaway Tour.'

They'll hit the stage in Los Angeles, Texas, Boston, and Chicago - where they'll play on Sept 16.