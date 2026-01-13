Good Samaritan shot with own gun in CTA Pink Line incident that killed 1 other, court documents reveal

Details emerged in court about a CTA Pink Line shooting that killed one person, and injured a Good Samaritan with his own gun.

Pedro Villarreal, 34, of Chicago faces murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapons charges, as well as a citation for trespassing on CTA property without paying for the weekend shooting.

Villarreal was arrested Saturday by Cicero police, who were assisting Chicago police, for the shooting, which happened on Dec. 23, 2025.

According to court documents, prosecutors say a 44-year-old man and 23-year-old man were on the Pink Line when Villarreal got into an argument with the 44-year-old. He allegedly pulled out a knife, ran at the 44-year-ol man and tried to stab him as they struggled.

According to prosecutors, the 23-year-old good Samaritan tried to come to the 44-year-old's aid, thinking he was being stabbed. He pulled out a gun and struck Villarreal in the head with it, prosecutors said, before losing his grip on the weapon. Villarreal allegedly picked up the gun and shot at the good Samarita, hitting him in the wrist, before shooting the 44-year-old man in the chest.

The good Samaritan ran to the next train car and called 911 while Villarrel fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Raymond S. Harrison of Chicago.

The 23-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to treat the gunshot wound to his wrist. His identity has not been released.

Villarreal appeared in court Monday.

